2018 Budget: Health coalition warns against illegality in disbursement of N55.1bn intervention fund

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Health Sector Reform Coalition has warned the Federal Government against acts of illegality in the disbursement and utilisation of N55.1bn intervention fund for basic healthcare inserted in the 2018 budget by the Senate.

The Coalition, made up of several stakeholders in the health sector, gave the warning while noting that all health establishments in the country are currently operating illegally.

In a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Spokesman of the Coalition, Ben Anyene, pointed out that none of the established health institutions in Nigeria, required to deliver on the N55.1b health intervention, has complied with certain sections of the National Health Act (2014) that concern their establishment and operations.

He said accountability, transparency, and integrity in the disbursement and utilisation of the N55.1bn, which is the one per cent CRF for basic healthcare, cannot be guaranteed as very important sections of the law are not yet complied with by the government.

He said: “It is worth noting that all health institutions in the country are operating illegally as none of them has complied with Sections 12 and 13 of the National Health Act.

“The Coalition strongly believes that the N55.1bn provided in the 2018 federal budget will contribute to the solving the intractable and chaotic health delivery systems in Nigeria; but for this to happen, we call for accountability, transparency, and integrity in the disbursement and utilisation of the fund.

“Any action outside the provisions of the National Health Act will be illegal and counterproductive. Therefore, the Coalition advises that no one should try taking illegal actions, as doing so will directly contribute to further weakening of the national health system and thus derailing from the Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria”