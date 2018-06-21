200 beneficiaries of amnesty programme undergo training in Ondo

AKURE—SPECIAL Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo said, Thursday, that 200 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are currently undergoing training in Ondo State as the process of reintegration of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta gets a boost.

Speaking in Abuja, Dokubo said: “We have a lot of training programmes now; we have a training programme in Ondo and most parts but for me, that of Ondo is the most spectacular in the sense that we are training about 200 people and they will not just be trained, but they are going to be employed by the firm that is training them. It is an exciting example of reintegration. It only not trains you but empowers you to work, earn a living and pay tax also.”

While noting that the Amnesty Programme was at the critical stage of reintegration of ex-agitators into the society, he said: “It is mostly about reintegration. You train people and retrain people. They must also be part of the society, the wider society that they were not part of. So, we are trying to reintegrate. We train them; we also give them jobs and make sure that they earn their own and not depend on the stipend of the Amnesty Programme, and the process has been going on very well. The vocational centres have been set up, and so we are training them with expert trainers, dealing diligently with the work they’d like to do.

”The training is taking part of the work now because some people have been trained for a very long time now and they have lost the knowledge of what they have studied so what we are trying to do is to retrain them again before they are given hands-on on whatever they want to do.”