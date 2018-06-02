2 policemen arrested for playing Baba Ijebu

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—Two policemen, who were shown in a video that went viral, counting lotto coupons, popularly called Baba Ijebu, while on duty around Opebi area of Lagos were arrested yesterday, and detained.

The corporals, whose identities could not be ascertained, risk dismissal or having their ranks reduced at the end of an orderly room trial billed to begin today, Vanguard reliably gathered.

The video that went viral on social media platforms showed the policemen, who were stationed near one of the new generation banks in Opebi, counting money reportedly received as bribe.

Investigation by the Lagos State Police Command showed that they were counting coupons from the gamble.

From the video clip, the policemen were seen standing close to a motorbike. While one of them was counting the coupons from his wallet and at the same time smoking, his colleague stood watching.

When the clip reached the Command, Vanguard reliably gathered that the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, immediately ordered for their arrest and subsequent detention.

Confirming the arrest, spokesman for the Command, Superintendent Chike Oti, said: “Based on the allegation, the Commissioner of Police ordered their arrest, detention and trial.”