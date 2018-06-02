2 females disappear with landlady’s children in Edo

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THERE was pandemonium yesterday at Utese village, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, after two female tenants identified as Mercy and Rose disappeared with two of their landlord’s children.

The children—four-year-old Amada and two-year-old Christabel—were said to have been left in the custody of the tenants by their mother, who went to the stream to wash her clothes.

The tenants, who hail from Cross River State, were said to have moved to the community about three weeks ago and told their landlord that they do farm work and also engaged in hair dressing.

However, when villagers could not find them and decided to break into their rooms, it was discovered that they took their few belongings and disappeared.

Some residents claimed that they saw them stopping vehicles on the highway, but they thought they were taking the children out as usual.

The missing children’s mother, Faith Osaruoname, said it was not the first time she was leaving the kids with the tenants when going out therefore, wondering what could have happened this time.

Mother’s story

According to her, it was when her husband came back home from work that she realised that the tenants have fled with her two daughters.

She said: ”I thought the girls would soon return home with my children, so I went to cook. After cooking, I wanted to go and get some water again when my husband came back.

“He asked me about the children and I told him they went out with the tenants. I later ran out to look for them, but did not find them. I have been calling the numbers of those girls and they are switched off.”

Father of the children, Omokpia Osaruoname, said he has reported the matter at the Okada Police Division.

Omokpia said he was surprised when his two daughters did not come out to welcome him home.

He stated that he was further shocked when his wife told him she had not seen the children since she returned from the stream.

His words: “I went to Benin at 8a.m. I left my wife and children at home with the tenants that have not spent up to three weeks. Their mother said she was going to the stream, so she left the children with the tenants.

“My wife said she returned at about 5p.m., and did not see the children.

“At 7p.m., my children were not back still. My wife ran out and started looking for them. She later called, saying the tenants have ran away with my children.

“People said they saw them stopping a taxi. We went to various Police checkpoints and the Okada Police Division.

“One is a hairdresser, but they do not have any shop. They begged me to give them a shop in my house and I told them to wait till the end of the year.

“Their boyfriends used to come and see them. I am confused right now.”