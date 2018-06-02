2 brothers to spend 6 months each in jail for stealing two plasma TV sets

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, sentenced two brothers, Aminu Usman and Ibrahim Usman, to six months imprisonment each for stealing two plasma Television sets.

Aminu, 18 and Ibrahim, 20, both residents at Kawo in Kaduna, admitted their guilt of the crime and begged the court for leniency.

The court found them guilty of the three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, house breaking and theft.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, who convicted them, however, gave each of them option to pay N5,000 fine.

Emmanuel ruled that the punishment was made light because the convicts admitted their guilt, did not waste the court’s time and had become remorseful.

The magistrate warned the convicts against repeating same mistakes after serving out their punishment.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Leo Joseph, had told the court that the accused committed the offences in the complainant’s house on Feb. 16, at about 12:00 p.m. at Kawo Kaduna.

Joseph said that both accused conspired and broke into the house of Abdullahi Danhausawa and stole two plasma television sets, valued at N130,000.

He further told the court that the convicts also stole three cell phones valued at N150,000 and N20,000 cash.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 59, 117 and 178 of Kaduna State Penal Code. (NAN)