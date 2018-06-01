1market.ng  to showcase Made-in-Nigeria goods online

By Emeka Aginam

To close the huge gap in accessing made-in-Nigeria products and services online by global and local consumers, one Nigerian leading IT service provider, Hi-Impact Solutions Limited has unveiled 1market.ng platform, a virtual market place.

1Market is a pioneering B2B, B2C online marketplace, specializing in bridging the gap between global buyers and Nigerian suppliers as well as creating an accessible ecosystem for showcasing, marketing and selling exclusively Made-in-Nigeria products.

The platform serves as a directory resource connecting consumers to Nigeria manufacturers, suppliers and exporters.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Impact Solutions Limited, Enyika Iheanyichukwu said 1market.ng is a pioneering Business to Business, B2B, and Business to Consumers, B2C, online marketplace with a mission to become the market leader in online promotion and sales of Made-in-Nigeria products.

“Despite the domination of the online media in marketing all over the world, it is disappointing that Made-in-Nigeria products do not have a good coverage.

“It is also frustrating for global and local consumers of these Nigerian made products not to be able to easily access the products online. This is the gap that 1Market is designed to close”, he explained

According to him, “Our intention is to bring together from all over Nigeria manufacturers and distributors of Made-in-Nigeria products on our platform to allow Nigerians and other international consumers have access to these products in large scale and at bulk prices”.

He explained that the virtual marketing place is a proficient platform birthed to solve sales problems for Nigerian manufacturers, producers as well as create an enabling community for both online and offline entrepreneurs, where buyers around the world connect with Nigerian creative designers, sellers and services to shop for quality and unique Nigerian-made products.