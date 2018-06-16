16 Teams for Savannah Conference Volleyball League in Kaduna

Kaduna – No fewer than 16 teams will participate in the 2018 Savannah Conference of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) League in Kaduna.

Jacob Dickson, member of North-West League Management Committee Made the disclosure on Monday in Kaduna.

Dickson said the event was scheduled for June 22 to July 1, adding that the nine-day competition would feature eight male teams and an equal number of female teams.

“These are the teams that qualified to round of 16 from the four zones of the North during the zonal eliminations held earlier this year,’’ he said in a statement.

According him, the female teams are: North East: Wikki Bauchi, Spatan Yola; North-West: Kada Emeralds of Kaduna and Zamfara State VBallers.

From North-Central: Benue Queens and Plateau Rocks and Federal Zone: NSCDC and Immigration.

The male teams are: North East: Spartan of Yola and Wikki Bauchi; North West: Kano Pillars and Kada Kings of Kaduna, while North-Central has Plateau Rock and Niger Brass and Federal Zone: NSCDC and Immigration. (NAN)