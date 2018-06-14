14 yr old rape victim delivers in hospital, unable to pay hospital bill

…suspect granted bail

A 14 year old girl who was allegedly raped by a 70 year old man that lives at Ago Tapa area of Ibadan has been weeping profusely after she was delivered of a baby boy last Friday at a private hospital in Ibadan.

According to information gathered, the minor developed complications during delivery due to small pelvis and had to undergo caesarian session.

After several hours, the medical personnel had been battling for the lives of the mother and the baby, they were able to save them.

The innocent girl who said she was sexually abused by the suspect, Mr Shuaibu Ahmed sometime last year is now at the mercy of kind-hearted Nigerians because she is yet to settle the hospital bill. She is still at Zenith Hospital, Challenge, Ibadan.

As the little girl whose mother died in 2008 still writhes in pains in the hospital, the father has been running from pillar to post to settle the remaining hospital bill.

While speaking with newsmen at the Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Oyo Council, Mokola, Ibadan, Tuesday, the father of the rape victim said since he discovered that his daughter was pregnant, he had been trying everything possible for her to survive.

“But, I am tired now. I have been borrowing money and I am greatly indebted now. What gives me pain is the lackadaisical attitude of the suspect and his family. Apart from the visit of the two young girls of the suspect to the hsopital which did not yield anything, there has been no response from the family.”

“I don’t want my daughter whose education was punctuated suddenly to marry the alleged rapist. I want him to face the full wrath of the law for his shameful attitude. But, to my surprise, I was told that the suspect had been granted bail by a magistrate court. He is now walking free in the community. The other time we went to court, the case was adjourned to June 25, 2018. I was waiting for the adjourned date when people told me that they saw the suspect in his house”.

“To me, this is not fair. When the case happened, I did what was expected of me as a law abiding Nigerian. I reported the case to the police. Since, then he had been in custody. What led to his release three days ago, I cannot say”.

The father of the victim spoke further that “the usual joy that heralds the birth of a new baby has eluded us. My daughter has been crying all day. She has spent nine days now. She ought to have been discharged but there is no money to pay the balance of the hospital bill. I ran helter skelter before I could get over N500, 000 that we have spent. I don’t want the man to marry my daughter. He should be punished for what he did”, he said.

Perhaps, the little girl can benefit from the milk of kindness of kind-hearted Nigerians, you can send your widow’s mite to Fidelity Bank, account name.. Miss Titilayo Rebecca Ogundare,Acct No: 6553545064. She can be contacted on this line 09060898385