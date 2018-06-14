14 docked for cultism, arms possession in Ogun

Sango-Ota (Ogun) – Fourteen persons, including one Obinna Chukwuebuka, 22; and Adewale Olaniyan, 23, were on Friday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court on a three- count charge of conspiracy, belonging to a cult group as well unlawful possession of firearms.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused and others still at large, whose addresses were unknown, committed the offences on June 18 at about 2.30 a.m. at Alasia Ntabo, Ijoko, Ota.

Mustapha said that the accused and their accomplices conspired to belong to a secret cult called Aiye confraternity.

He said that the accused also threatened the residents of Ijoko with dangerous weapons like axe, cutlass and knife.

The prosecutor said that the accused were, however, arrested by the police in the process of planning to attack another group.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 355, 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N240,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must own a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction, while the other should be a civil servant in Ogun on not lower than Level 08 while their addresses should be verified by the police.

The case was adjourned till Aug. 22 for hearing. (NAN)

IGE/KOLE/OJO