121 youths to run for elective offices in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Barely a week after President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the NotTooYoungToRun Bill, Katsina State Coordinator of the group, Ismail Bello, said yesterday that over 121 youths in the state have so far registered to run for elective positions in 2019.

He also said the group has made submission to political parties, requesting a declaration of 30 percent political seats for young people.

Bello, who doubles as the state coordinator of Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement, YIAGA, stated this at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Youth Strategy Development State Consultation meeting in Katsina, yesterday.

Earlier, INEC Head of Voters Education, Mohammed Takai, said the state consultation meetings are part of the INEC Youth Strategy development process to provide a collaborative, open and inclusive space for young people involved politics across the country.