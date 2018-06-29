Oshodi transport interchange: Lagos announces closure of flyover to fix skywalk bridge

…To Close Traffic from 10:00pm Sunday, July 1 To 5:00am Monday, July 2, 2018

The Lagos State Government on Friday said there would be partial restriction of movement on Oshodi flyover to enable it advance the ongoing construction of the Oshodi Transport Interchange.



This is with effect from 10:00pm Sunday, July 1st to 5:00am Monday, July 2nd, 2018.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ade Akinsanya, the Government said construction work at the Oshodi Transport Interchange had entered critical stage and the contractor Messer Planet Projects Limited would be hoisting heavy structural steel trusses for the assembly of the Skywalk Bridge.

Men of LASTMA, FRSC, Police, LAGESC, VIO, etc. would be on ground to manage traffic and provide safety and security support during the 7-hour night operation.

The Skywalk Bridge, the longest free standing pedestrian bridge in Nigeria at 53.4km long and six metres wide, would link Terminal One and Two buildings at the Oshodi Transport Interchange.

The flyover would be completely closed in the direction of Anthony to the Airport, while the motorists (in both directions) would now make use of the second carriageway, that is, the one in the direction from Airport to Oshodi to Anthony.

He said motorists coming from Anthony can either access Town Planning Way through Ikorodu Road or Apapa Oworonshoki Expressway and then turn to Ilupeju Industrial Avenue then link Agege Motor Road via Ilupeju bypass and make a U-turn at Bolade and turn to Apapa Oworonshoki Expressway.

“For motorists coming from Isolo/Airport Road, you can enter the service lane at Charity and turn to Agege Motor Road at Oshodi and then link Ilupeju Industrial Avenue via Ilupeju Bypass and then turn to Town Planning Way to link up Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway,” the Commissioner said.

Besides, Akinsanya added that in the days and weeks ahead, there would also be closure on some certain section of roads within the axis to vehicular and human traffic, just as he solicited the cooperation and support of all road users plying the corridor to observe all the precaution signs on the road.

“We encourage individuals and groups that may have cause to use the network of roads and bridges passing through, or linking Oshodi and environ, to be alert to disruptions and danger associated with movement of heavy steel and equipment,” he said.

He added that the State Government has also put in place effective traffic management strategies to manage traffic situation during the period of closure.

He said the notice of restriction of the road became expedient to enlighten motorists and other road users to utilize alternative routes to avoid delay as well as obey traffic officers deployed on the road to ease movement.

Akinsanya also thanked road users and motorists for their support, patience and understanding since the commencement of the project, assuring that on completion it would be an iconic facility that would change the face of Lagos forever.