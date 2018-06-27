3 dead, scores injured in Delta motor park leadership tussle

By Perez Brisibe

UDU—a clash between two rival factions laying claims to the Express Junction Motor Park in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, led to the death of three persons with many sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Sources in the area hinted that the clash which started as early as 6a.m lasted for about two hours amidst sporadic gunshots making residents of the area to scamper for safety.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The incident started last week Thursday leading to the deployment of police to the area to curtail an eventual breakdown of law and other, but they left leading to the invasion of the park by the rival group.”

Confirming the incident , Vice Chairman of the council, Justice Iyasere, said the clash which started last week was as a result of one of the rival groups trying to topple the other who laid claim to the leadership of the park on Thursday in a “bloodless coup.”

He said: “They attacked themselves with guns, matchet and other dangerous weapons. One person died last night (Monday) while two others died this morning (Tuesday) during the clash.

“We would be having a security meeting to address the issue, but for now calm has been restored to the area with the police and army drafted to the area to maintain law and order while some of the perpetrators in connection with the ugly incident have been arrested by the police.”

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who also confirmed the incident, said, “Yes, there is crisis in the area. I would get back to you on details of the incident.”