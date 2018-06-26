Plateau killings : Women group debunks report that STF denying victims’ relative access to dead bodies

…Commends military outfit for putting diligent procedures for removal of bodies

A women group, the National Council of Women Society for Peace in Nigeria, NCWSPN, has decried media report that the military outfit in Plateau State, Operation Safe Haven, was denying people from carrying the bodies of their relatives who died in recent herdsmen attacks in some parts of Plateau State.

The group said the allegation was the imagination of “some bad elements who are bent on gaining negative exploits of the sad situation for their personal gain.”

The women, at a media briefing, Tuesday by Dr (Mrs) Diana Chuwang, National President, of the group, described the report as a spurious lie, asking the general public to disregard the claim.

They said contrary to the claim, most of the families of the deceased have taken custody of the bodies of their beloved one’s as at the time they visited Gashish.

” We are particularly saddened by the spurious rounds of lies and allegations making headlines to the effect that the STF special operations commander is opposed to mass burial of corpses and hence , his refusal to release same to the bereaved families.

“It is confirmed that most of the families have since taken custody of the bodies of their loved ones for burial since the carnage occurred after due diligence put in place by security in concert with the community leaders, “she said.

Reading a prepared text to newsmen, Dr Chuwang said:” The above assertion is not only a false alarm but also criminal and malicious and reprehensible.

“If this is allowed to spread further, it will compromise the giant strides and milestone successes already witnessed by the STF operations in Plateau State. Of what concern is the burial of a deceased to the STF, “she asked.

Continuing, Dr Chuwang said:” The correct position of things regarding the release of corpses to their families therefore is that, procedural restrictions were made in order to ascertain the identities of the slain souls and also the identities of the bereaved families for proper documentation.

“It is also worth emphasising that the ingenuity and tactics deployed by the Commander Operation Safe Haven Jos, Major General Anthony Atolagbe need commendation not condemnation.

“But for his experience and diplomacy in his public relations with the host community and families involved in the aftermath of the tragedy, more tragic scenes would have erupted based on emotions and sentimental misconceptions.

“His post tragedy management expertise has brought calm on the Plateau against the wishes of some bad elements who are bent on gaining negative exploits of the sad situation for their personal gain.”

“Indeed, it is reprehensible for the lifeless bodies of the slain souls of our , brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and children to be exposed to the social media platforms at a time that emotions and tempers are still on the high side by all and sundry.

“Imagine the reoccurring sight of your beloved family member being littered on the social media platforms for days on end, how would you react? Clearly, those who support this are the progenitors of violence and must not be given a chance to get through with their evil machinations, “the text which was also signed by the MS Shidoo Ova, Desk Officer, Community Relations of the organization said.

The text read further:” We gathered here today with our hearts full of sorrow and pain as mothers first before as nationalists. As much as the situation in Plateau State is painful to all humanity , it is more painful to us as mothers who directly bear the pain of the brutal killings of our husbands and children under the most horrible and unimaginable circumstances known to human history.

“We are quite saddened and demoralised by every stretch of our existence and our emotions have been strangled and our patience expanded beyond it’s elastic limits. Indeed, this are sad moments for individuals, organisations ,families, communities, and governments at all levels. But in the face of this challenge, we need to unite and come together to forge a common front for the collective survival of our souls as individuals and as a people.

“This media briefing has become imperative to set records straight and condemn in the strongest terms possible, the tendency of politicians and commercial activists who are bent on gaining negative exploits out of our sad predicament.

“It remains therefore, the best idea in our considered view for the STF headed by Major General Anthony Atolagbe to have put in place certain protocols to avert another possible 2008 experience.

“This procedures were not only necessary but also absolutely in order ,for peace and stability in the state to be maintained

” We have gathered, that few instances were corpses found their way into the hands of the youths, they tried to make social and political capital of it hence heating up the polity which poses a bigger security threat to the entire community and state peace. It is from those sources that dead bodies found their way on the social media platforms. Which is quite regrettable.

“As mothers, we are totally in support of the STF commander and his officers for working round the clock to see it to it that another sad situation does not spring from the already existing tragedy.

“We are further inclined to call on the stakeholders such government as well as members of the state and national assembly, religious leaders, opinion leaders and civil society and mass media groups to intensify efforts on sensitizing the locals on the advantages of calmness and peace in the face of provocation.

“We further appeal to individuals and groups to censor their statements with the knowledge that we are all working for peace and stability of our state. Therefore, it is not important who is to blame but it’s more important to implore the leadership of the government of plateau and the federal government of Nigeria to intensify efforts to find a lasting solution to this reoccurring sad situation.

“We are however, particularly distressed, saddened and taken aback by the unimaginable fact that the leadership of the Miyetti Allah organization has further taken responsibility for this carnage. And in fact they have always done so in the past too.

” Now, therefore, the fundamental poser is : why has the federal government not deemed it necessary to invite, arrest and possibly prosecute the leadership of this known organisations rather than always embark on a wide goose chase? ”

The group also called on the Federal Government to immediately arrest the leaders of Miyette Allah Cattle Breeders Association in North Central Alh Danladi cirom, saying until such was done, the crisis in the state would not cease.

It said:”Until and unless the leadership of Miyetti Allah is arrested, the suspicion of Nigerians will continue to rise against our security establishments.

“The federal government is therefore invited to ensure their arrest so as to be assured of the support and confidence of Nigerians and the international community.

“Politicians are urged to understand that politics can only be played successfully in a stable and peaceful society, hence it is incumbent on them to do all within their means to support security agencies as opposed to fanning the embers of disunity

“We are appealing to youth groups and civil society to extend their support to the security agencies especially the STF with the understanding that it is because of us that they are here as this moral support will ginger them to do more.

“It is therefore, the resolve of the National Council of Women Society for Peace in Nigeria to put a close eye on the security agencies especially the STF under the command of Major General Anthony Atolagbe who has shown tremendous commitment to the mandate of the STF on the plateau.

“As mothers and stakeholders that we are, we will continue to represent the interest of Nigerians and to brief you accordingly until the needed peace is restored to our communities.”