We have no apologies for removing ghost names from payroll – Bayelsa Govt

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA- BAYELSA State government says it owes nobody any apologies for removing ghost names and fake workers who came into its public service through dubious means from its payroll.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson stated this at Oporoma, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area during the grand finale of a grassroots sensitization programme on the state government public sector reforms.

Iworiso-Markson who described the various town hall meetings as a huge success, said the strong support expressed by the people would give government the needed impetus to drive the reform process to a logical conclusion.

He reiterated that no amount of blackmail would truncate the process, stressing that those crying foul of the reforms are people who were benefiting from the bastardized public service.

While reassuring genuine workers of improved welfare, he dismissed rumours making the rounds that government would scrap the Rural Development Authorities (RDAs) established by previous administration.

His words, “There is no such plan. We have repeatedly assured our genuine workers that the reforms would not adversely affect any of them. But it is a human system, so if any one of them is inadvertently affected in any way, he or she should approach the complaints desk.

“And I can assure you that the mistake will be rectified immediately. That is the directive from His Excellency, the Governor. But for those workers, who came into the service through the back door and those of them who used fake certificates, we have no apology for removing their names from the payroll because it’s the right thing to do.

“They have no business in the service. And it will surprise you to know that it is the people who have been defrauding the government over the years that are making the loudest noise.”

He thanked the chiefs and people of Southern Ijaw for coming out in their numbers for the meeting and for the support they have been giving to the Governor Seriake Dickson-led administration right from its inception.

Fielding questions from the participants, Mr Iworiso-Markson assured that government would give some preferential treatment to the area in terms of number slots in the ongoing recruitment of 1000 graduates in view of its largeness both in population and landmass.

In their separate remarks, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Konbowei Benson and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt Hon Talford Ongolo urged the people to reciprocate the love the governor

has shown to the area by supporting the reforms.

According to them, the reforms would enable government to save more money to take care of workers welfare and push the ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma to Angiama before leaving office.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Southern Ijaw, Mr Kia Ebidoughebofa Nigeria commended the government for instituting the reforms, noting that the council saves about five million naira every month after payment of salaries.

Other stakeholders who endorsed the reforms were retired federal permanent Secretary, Amb. Bolade Igali, political appointees and lawmakers from the area as well as traditional rulers including the Ibenanawei of Bomo Kingdom, King Joshua Igbugburu.