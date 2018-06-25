Delta Perm. Sec. harps on retraining of medical personnel

The Permanent Secretary in Delta Ministry of Health, Dr Minnie Oseji, has stressed the need for training and retraining of medical personnel in public and private health institutions in the state.

Oseji said in a statement on Monday in Asaba that the retraining of medical officers would enable them to update their skills and promote quality healthcare delivery in the state.

The permanent secretary stated that there was the need to have such retraining of medical officers at least once in a year.

She noted that the one-day training on basic life support for healthcare givers held recently in the state was one of government’s programmes to help medical personnel update their skills.

“The conceptualisation of the training which was organised by the Delta University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) started about 18 months ago.

“I am so pleased to be part of its first course of training schedule,” Oseji said.

Oseji listed some of the courses included in the training programme as health data management and social mobilisation for health.

“Others are neo-natal resuscitation, routine immunisation and management of sickle cell disorder.

“We have chosen this training programme as a priority but because of some challenges, the ministry could not provide for the funding,” she said.

She said that it was because of the challenge that the DELSUTH and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, organised the training.