Oshiomhole’s emergence shows triumph of consensus, boost to 2019 elections – Edo APC

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, has said that the emergence of former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party, is a triumph for consensus building, and will boost the party’s chances at upcoming elections.



Ojezua who said this at the first elective National Congress of the APC, in Abuja, noted that the state chapter of the party was most pleased with the outcome of the proceedings at the convention, especially with the transition from the outgoing chairman to the new chairman.

According to him, “The main objective was to ensure the election of former governor Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman. That has been achieved. The convention has gone smoothly. It is a confidence booster.”

Noting that the culture of building consensus has been accepted in addressing conflicting interests at every level of the party’s affairs in the state, he said, “The most important position, which is that of the national chairman, was resolved by consensus.

“For some of the contested positions, one candidate after the other have come out to say that they have consulted with their people and said that they are stepping down. You can expect that at the end of the exercise there will be one party. We are going to the elections as one united, strong family.

Comrade Oshiomhole emerged unopposed as the National Chairman of the APC at the first elective National Convention of the APC held in Abuja at the weekend.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all over the country for the newly elected national chairman, with members of the party, projecting a strong showing in the next general elections holding next year, with Comrade Oshiomhole as the leader of the party.