Digital village: Obaseki lauds ATC Nigeria

…says facility will equip Edo youth with on-demand skills

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the American Tower Company (ATC) Nigeria, for the laudable initiative in supporting the state government’s skills development programme for youth with the setting up of a Digital Skills Village.

Conveying the governor’s commendation, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said that the company was keying into the new thinking of the state government in equipping youths with on-demand skills for success at the workplace and contribute to solving everyday problems with technology.

According to him, Digital Skills Village would boost the state government’s skills acquisition and development programmes for youth in the state.

He urged other private investors in the state to support the state government’s initiative to improve human capital by focusing on skills development for youths.

He assured that the Digital Skills Village Project, sited at Igbesamwan Street in Benin City, would be put to effective use, as beneficiaries would be drawn from the state.

Earlier at the handing over ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the contracting firm that handled the project for ATC Nigeria, PEES Electrical Ltd, Peter Balogun, said the Digital Skills Village Project was designed to complement the state’s innovation hub commissioned by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Balogun noted that the facility would serve as a training centre for youths who are being trained by the state government, on the use of digital skills to provide solutions to daily challenges.

Chief Operating Officer and Project Manager, PEES Electrical Ltd, Areola Bolurinwa, said the centre which was built by ATC Nigeria, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) would assist the state government to capture more youths on its training programmes on the use of Information and Communication Technology.

Bolurinwa noted that the facility will serve as ground for elementary training for youths who are beneficiaries of the state government skills acquisition programme, as beneficiaries who complete their training at the centre would proceed to the innovation hub at Institute of Continuing Education, ICE for further training.

The ATC has also built similar digital skills training centres in Ekpoma and Irrua in Edo State.