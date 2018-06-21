Policemen health worrisome – health experts

By David Odama

LAFIA – THE Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Nasarawa state branch, said in Lafia yesterday that the health status of the men of the Nigerian police in the state was becoming worrisome because of the nature of duty the perform.

Speaking at the free medical services to 200 officers and men of the Nasarawa state Police command, Chairman of ACPN in Nasarawa state, Pharm.

Ikechukwu Okwor said that the gesture is aimed at ascertaining the health situation of the policemen who posing health threat to the society as a result of not having time to check their status.

“We have taking to giving back to the society especially the police because of the critical role they play that do not allow them the time to seek medical attention thereby posing a threat to the society”.

“What we are doing today is to give back to the society and we have chosen the police because these are people who work from morning till night and hardly have time to go for medical attention

“Every adult, every child from six months should deworming every three months to prevent health challenges. This is what some people do not know,” He said.

“Apart from drugs those who are diabetic, hypertensive, we give them advice and encourage them to visit the hospital to do follow up,” He said.

The association boss who revealed that the medical outreach will be an annual event in all the 13 local government area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Yahaya Bello expressed gratitude for the gesture which he said will help offer officers and men of the command better understanding of their health conditions.

Represented by DCP Sola Okedeji, Bello however appealed for patience and simple language communication from the pharmacists because some of the men and officers in the command may not understand some medical terms that may be used during interaction with the pharmacists.

“What we know is combating crimes but you people know medicine, Please come down to our level because some may ask funny questions because of lack of understanding. Please tolerate us and keep our secrets because there are many things we may confide in you,” He said.

A policeman should be healthy in order to deliver effectively. That is why we are here today,” He said.

"We are reciprocating and appreciating the society and to express our concerns about the police and the fear go the public because these are people who work from morning till night and hardly have time to go for medical attention". The chairman declared.

According to Okwor, ACPN is particular about the negative health impact it has on the people especially adults who often ignore it hence the reason to counsel the officers and men of the police in the state.

Apart from the preventive drugs, those who are diabetic, hypertensive needs advice and encourage to visit the hospital to do follow up which we discovered is lacking among the men and the police officers in Nasarawa state" He said.

“So what we are doing is uncheck their blood pressure, sugar level, advise them to have health checks regularly. A policeman should be healthy in order to deliver in his mandate”.

The association boss who revealed that the medical outreach will be an annual event will be concluded in Karu local government area after attending to all the 12 LGCs in the state.

