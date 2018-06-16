FG’s solar solution excites traders in Edaiken Market

as Obaseki assures of better market structures

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that the state government will ensure proper structures are put in place for markets, so that traders in the state can benefit from the Federal Government’s Energizing Economies Initiative, a project under the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The governor gave the assurance during Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s stop at Edaiken Market, in Uselu, Benin City, to inspect the solar power project at the market, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

As Security operatives battle unsuccessfully to separate a leader from his Lovers in the Market, @ProfOsinbajo arriving Edokai market to assess progress of the Energizing Market initiative that brings solar power to the markets across the nation

According to him, “The state government is committed to ensuring that this project is successful and we will support traders to benefit from the project. The solar project will equip market women with the much needed power to run their businesses without recourse to extra costs for power generating sets and other power expenses.”

He added that his administration was committed to ensuring that the people, no matter their station in life, are provided with the right environment to thrive, stressing that the project was one of such projects that will address power challenges for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The Managing Director, REA, Damilola Ogunbiyi, said that the project was going to transform lives in markets, noting that Energizing Economies Initiative was targeted at providing portable, stable electricity to well-structured markets across the country.

According to her, “Edaiken Market was selected as pilot for the project because it has requisite structures to accommodate the technology. The State Government is providing support for us to consider other markets with this structure.”

Leader, Edo Market Women, Madam Blacky Ogiamien, said that the project will go a long way in ensuring that traders are provided with stable and affordable electricity to run their businesses.

Noting that market women are particularly excited about the project, she appealed that the project be extended to other markets in the state, noting that the state government was committed to ensuring that the markets are clean, accessible and open for business.