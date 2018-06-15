Community participation in petroleum operation will create jobs, economy – CSO, LABOUR

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI – Federal government has been urged to allow communities in the Niger Delta participate actively in equity ownership of petroleum operations , noting that this will create jobs and robust economy in oil bearing communities.



Labour leaders, academics and civil society groups at the follow up workshop in Port Harcourt on the Petroleum Industry bill organized by African Initiative for Transparency, Accountability and Responsible leadership with funding from FOSTER Harcourt identified unemployment as largely responsible for tension in oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta region.

Professor Ibibia Worika who spoke at the gas flare section of the workshop this time in Lagos state on Legal Framework for Petroleum Host and Impacted Communities Development Trust said communities were host and landlords to the petroleum activities and operations in their domains, lamenting that they do not sufficiently feel economic development from the proceeds of the oil and gas production from their area. He said the foregoing was substantially behind the crisis in the Niger Delta region.

While calling for review of the land use act to give room for community participation and ownership of petroleum operations in their areas he also noted the failure of the Global Memorandum of Understanding ,GMoU in several communities.

Professor Worika said the process of selection into the GMoU structures had made it ineffective in several communities, stressing that some of those brought in had been seen to champion primarily the interest of the international oil companies.

“GMoUs process and implementations not working in several communities . People drawn into it are those sympathetic to the companies so they go there to protect the companies. So long as the companies are signatories to the accounts the GMoUs may continue to have problems.

Father Edward Obi on his part said he had appreciable research work on the GMoU in several oil bearing communities, noting that it was not working. He also suggested a review of the process for peace in the communities.

Meantime, Professor Worika said it was not true that communities were responsible for failures of the GMoU. “ We should de emphasise abilities of communities to govern themselves. The problem we have around governance structures of GMoU/MoU is similar with what happens in countries with no leadership.

He called for advocacy to guarantee dry gas, incentivize gas production for domestic utilization and local participation in the petroleum economy. He further called for enhanced advocacy among participants to ensure robust man power strategy to deliver the envisaged reforms in the petroleum sector and judicious management of petroleum revenue.

Dr S Adeleye and Mr Israel Aye who spoke on Overview of Gas Policy said there was till much to be done to make it work effectively , adding that the policy had capacity to create massive employment.

Aye said the policy also had room for development of small scale industry if made to properly work . “We need a paradigm shift to actualize the vision. The developed gas industry would lead to significant contribution to the GDP , economic diversification and sustainability “, he said.

Poor governance, lack of transparency, monitoring and evaluation were part of problems militating against the gas sector, they said.

The gas flare section late came with a advocacy framework to pursue government’s implementation of credible reform in the oil and gas economy .