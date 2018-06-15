WAFARIANS pray, urges Super Eagle to go for gold 

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI: Waffarians have urged the Super Eagles to go for gold, assuring the team of its prayers.

Chairman, Warri south local government area, Mr Michael Tidi, who spoke in Warri, Delta state expressed optimisim in the Super Eagles, urging it to strive for gold.

Tidi in a statement said he was excited with the Eagles in Russia, adding that Nigerians should wish the team a resounding success in the tournament.

Continuing, the football lover further thanked the NFF board for “giving Warri based fashion outfit, GT Stitches the opportunity of designing the Super Eagles ceremonial attire, which has now received rave reviews across the globe.”

“The exceptional design of GT Stitches underscores the position of my administration that better days are ahead for investors in Delta State and Warri South Local Government area in particular.

“I also use the opportunity to wish all Moslem folks a happy Eid-El-Fitri celebration this weekend, all Nigerians should see themselves as one, irrespective of tribe and religion, the spirit of oneness as exhibited whenever our National football teams are engaged in any tournament, is vitally important in the quest to truly make Nigeria a great country,” he said.