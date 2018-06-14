Use your negotiating powers to unite warring party members, S/South APC youths tells Oshiomhole

By SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY- YOUTHS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, wants the immediate past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to put to bare his power of negotiation in reconciling warring members of the party in the event he emerges as the next National Chairman of the party.

They declared that as it seems Oshiomhole’s emergence is the only hope of the party to avoid the looming implosion in the party as a result of the factional congresses held in most states of the Federation.

In a statement signed by the zonal coordinator of the youths under the aegis of Concern APC Youths in the South-South, Ibie Obarakpor and Tony Adun, it expressed concern over the face-off between the National Assembly members and the presidency, noting that “it is sad that the APC has majority in the National Assembly yet they are always at logger head with the executive.

“The crisis became worst with the recent congresses conducted by our party, since then there has been threats of people dumping the party thereby reinvigorating the PDP that has been demystified by the popularity of our party. And as it seems today, Comrade Oshiomhole is going to emerge as the National chairman of the party, we are appealing that he deploys his skills and negotiating powers as a labour leader to find solution to this problem.

“Oshiomhole’s expected emergence has given many of us hope in the party and we urge him to be fair and just so as to ensure justice to all as we approach 2019. We believe in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to bring Nigeria out of the woods, PDP cannot produce any magic and that is why we want peace in our party so we can confront the opposition head on in the coming election” it stated.