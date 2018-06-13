Obaseki backs NBC’s youth entrepreneurship programme

…pledges to fund two additional winners in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured participants drawn from the state in the Youths Empowered Nigeria Workshop Programme, that the state government will support the setting up of two additional firms from the pool of best ideas from the participants.



Obaseki, who said this while declaring open the workshop organised by Nigeria Bottling Company Limited, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, noted that of the two firms the state intends to support, one would be exclusive for women.

He disclosed: “We have set aside some funds to support you. We will provide you with the opportunity to create two companies, with one of the companies to be exclusive for women.”

Noting that the state was poised for growth, Obaseki explained that the best way to achieve sustainable development is to look inwards and create opportunities for people to realise their full potential.

He added, “Through the state government’s various skills development programmes, we will continue to support and encourage youths to improve talent required for sustainable development.”

According to the governor, “if youths under 32 years, who make up 65 per cent of Nigeria’s population are assisted to discover and improve their talent, Nigeria will become better for it.

Obaseki noted that the workshop by the Nigerian Bottling Company was crucial, as his administration will continue to create opportunities for youths to acquire skills, and match them with existing job opportunities through the EdoJobs portal.

“As companies help in developing youths’ entrepreneurial skills, my administration has set up policies that will ensure that we take advantage of such skills, and create the atmosphere for our youths to have a better future for themselves,” he noted.

He charged the participants to “register on EdoJobs portal through which we can assist you and monitor your progress and match you with existing job opportunities in construction, agricultural, manufacturing and other sectors.”

Regional Public Affairs Manager, East/Central, Nigeria Bottling Company Ltd, Ekuma Eze, commended the governor for finding time to encourage the participants, urging the participants, who have been divided into groups, to develop brilliant business ideas as those with best proposals will be funded.