Ikoyi, environs to experience power interruption — EKEDC

Lagos – The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Tuesday announced that there would be power interruption four hours daily in Ikoyi and other adjoining areas in Lagos Island for the next one week.



Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDEC made this known in a statement in Lagos.

According to Idemudia, the week-long power interruption is to enable the company carry out service improvement rehabilitation work on Shaw Road 11KV Feeder covering Ikoyi and environs.

He said that the rehabilitation work would enhance better service delivery to the company’s customers in the area.

The EKEDC spokesman appealed to all residents of the affected areas to bear with the situation, while the company strives to make the satisfaction of its customers its utmost priority. (NAN)

YO/GOM/EEE