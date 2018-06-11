Visa-on-Arrival policy attracts foreign investors -Agro firm

Lagos – Dr Tony Bello, Chief Executive Officer, H2A Foods Nigeria Ltd, on Monday said that the Federal Government’s Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) policy had attracted foreign investors, to further strengthen the nation’s economy.



Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that collaborating with the Organised Private Sector had been a puzzle that recently received a boost with the VoA policy.

The CEO recalled his recent experience when he came into Nigeria with a foreign partner from the U.S., who was ready to invest in the agricultural sector.

He said: “If I look back to the current situation in Nigeria, where I feel bullish that we will continue that growth trajectory, it is in the area of attracting the private sector.

“I have a colleague who came in with me from the U.S. and I must say, this visa upon arrival experience, I think, has been very fantastic.

“That within a short period, with the processes in place, we are going to bring in investors; also, the responses of government officials are extremely positive for our private sector.

“However, in the area of public investment, we can now talk about creating the enabling environment,’’ he said.

Bello noted that the states should be commended for their contributions in collaborating with the organised private sector.

He called for increased support for cooperative farming that would promote commercialised farming and attract more investors into the agricultural value chains.

“The states are doing well. We are currently working with some states, and what the governors are doing is in terms of casting a vision for the people.

“What they are doing is helping to change the mindset of the people, building and relying on cooperative farming and promoting improvements in modern agriculture.

“Also, promoting mechanisation and prioritising the agricultural value chains to attract investors; these are things I think they are doing right,’’ he said.

Bello, however, said that there was so much more to be done in the area attracting the organised private sector to boost economic growth.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Immigration Service in March 2017 introduced an online VoA portal, to ease the process of investors coming into the country, but could not get their visas from the Nigeria High Commissions and Embassies in their countries of residence. (NAN)