President Buhari seeks confirmation of Justice Abdulkafarati as Chief Judge

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sought Senate’s approval for the confirmation of Hon. Justice Adamu Abdulkafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The request was contained in a letter to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki at plenary.

The letter read in part:”I write to request for the confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Adamu Abdulkafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate considers and confirms the nominee in its usual expeditious manner.”(NAN)