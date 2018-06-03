Support Edo Cycling Tour, Braimah appeals to Edo indigenes, companies

The Chief Executive Officer of Neo Media, Ehi Braimah has appealed to all Edo indigenes at home and abroad to support the Edo Cycling Tour billed to hold across eight local government areas of Edo state between August 22 and 27, 2018.



Speaking in his office in Lagos, Braimah said, “our aim is to return Cycling to Edo state because it has been on sabbatical for over a decade now. The Cycling Tour will bring back old memories of Edo cyclists who dominated the Nigerian scene from the early ’70s till 2006 when Osazee Owen won over seven medals at the Gateway Games in Abeokuta”, he said.

While stressing that Edo has neglected the sport so much so that cyclists from the state deserted the state for other states, Braimah disclosed that the aim of the Cycling Tour was to “help revive the sport and encourage our youths to return to cycling. We have the talents and we need to fish them out.”

The Edo-born marketing consultant appealed to the state Governor, local government chairmen, bank chiefs, telecommunication and oil companies as well as Edo indigenes from far and near to key into the project tagged ‘Operation Return Cycling to Edo state.