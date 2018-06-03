Lagos/GTbank Principals Cup : Ijaiye Senior grammar school begins defence

The 2018 Lagos/GTBank Principals Cup has entered the group stage which will begin in earnest on Wednesday June 6 at various venues across the state.

According to the draw held last week at the GTBank secretar

iat in Victoria Island, the defending champions in the male category, Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School, pitched in Group B, will do battle with Estate Senior Grammar School Mushin and Ilado Community High School Ikoyi.

In Group A Ikotun Senior High School, Elepe Community Snr High School, Eko Boys High School and Government College Eric Moore will fight for tickets quarter finals. Eight teams make up Groups C and D.

In the Girls category, the defending champions, Isale Eko Grammar School will be locking horns with Wesley Girls Senior High School, Yaba, Awori Senior College Ojo and Ijeshatedo Senior Grammar School for quarter final ticket.

Also in the group stage are teams like Government Senior College Agege, Gbagada Senior Grammar School, King Ado High School Lagos and Ilupeju Secondary School in Group B while Group C is made up of Ikotun Senior High School, Girls Senior High School Ageg, Ijaiya Housing Estate Senior Secondary School and Obele Community Senior High School Randle Avenue.

Preliminaries start on Wednesday 6th June and end on Monday 11th June 2018. Matches will take place at 4 venues; Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege, King’s College, Lagos Island, St Finbarr’s College, Akoka and Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo.

Winners and runners up from each group will progress to the Quarter Final stage of the competition.