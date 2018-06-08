100 physically challenged women get reprieve from FRAAC in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN— NO fewer than 100 physically challenged women in Oyo State benefited from various empowerment programmes initiated by a non-governmental organisation, Foundation for Rescue of Abandoned African Children, FRAAC, led by Mrs. Ronke Wemimo Oni.

While other NGOs focused on able people to mark the World Menstrual Day which comes up on May 28 every year, Mrs. Oni and Dapo Oni, the co-founder have concentrated on these usually “neglected people” in society.

At the event which held at Cheshire Home for Handicapped people, Ibadan, many important dignitaries like Mrs. Motenuola Faleti, the wife of the late popular Yoruba playwright and film producer, Chief Adebayo Faleti, Chief Mrs Yemi Olukoya, ex- South-West coordinator for Oyo State Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria), Mrs Popoola Funke, FRAAC Adviser, Mrs Olawoyin Bilikisu Oluwakemi, representative of the Commissioner for Health, Oyo State, Dr Saul Adeleke and his wife, Seun Adeleke, representatives of People Living with Disabilities PWDs, among others.

The founder of the NGO, Mrs Oni explained that after giving free sanitary pads and other items to the physically challenged at Cheshire Home, they would go to Aderounmu Village at Iseyin and Methodist Grammar School during the three-day programme.

Oni said women especially children and physically challenged people, are most vulnerable in our society adding that this prompted her NGO to focus its attention on them.

While delivering a lecture entitled: Menstrual Hygiene Management to the scores of the physically challenged people at the programme, Dr Adeleke encouraged them to dismiss cultural beliefs, myths and taboos that are usually associated with menstrual period, he tutored them to observe utmost hygiene during their periods.