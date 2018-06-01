1 dead, 3 injured in a building collapse in Enugu – Police

Enugu – Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the death of one person when an uncompleted storey building collapsed at Ida-Ibeku in Opi community of Nsukka Local Government Area.



The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, said that three others sustained injuries in the incident that occurred on June 9 in the state.

“It was gathered that one storey building under construction at Ida-Ibeku quarters in Opi community collapsed, trapping workers inside on that fateful day.

“Four persons suspected to be working in the building and trapped by the collapsed building were recovered.

“Police operatives, who raced promptly to the scene, joined in the rescue of the victims just as they were rushed to Osondu Hospital, Opi for treatment,’’ he said.

He said that one of the victims later identified as one Junior Afachaw, who was brought out of the debris, was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty in the hospital.

Amaraizu said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Bishop Shanaham Memorial Hospital Mortuary, Nsukka.

He revealed that the workers came for plastering of the said uncompleted building before the unfortunate incident, adding that investigation had commenced on the matter. (NAN)