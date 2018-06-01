1.02m passengers travel through NAIA in 90 days

By Favour Nnabugwu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday, said no fewer than 1.02 million passengers travelled through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja during the first quarter of this year.

FAAN’s First Quarter Report showed a 38.9 per cent growth from 623,727 recorded during the same quarter in 2017.

The report indicated that 822,059 passengers travelled within the country (domestic passengers), while 199,925 passengers travelled out of and into Nigeria (international passengers) during the period.

It also said 481,997 passengers were recorded at arrivals while 539,987 passengers were recorded at the departures during the period.

The monthly breakdown showed that 339,452 passengers, comprising 263,625 domestic and 75,827 international passengers, were recorded in January.

In February, 303,571 passengers, comprising 248,863 domestic and 54,698 international passengers, were recorded while 378,881 passengers, comprising 309,571 domestic and 69,310 international passengers, were recorded in March.