Zenith Bonded Terminal grows capacity utilization by 60% in 12 months

By Godfrey Bivbere

Zenith Bonded Terminal has grown its capacity utilization by 67 percent, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Innocent Obelle, has said.

Obelle who made this known in Lagos, said that the terminal’s capacity utilization grew from 3,000 Twenty Equivalent Units, TEUs in 2016 to 5,000 TEUs in 2017, adding that the terminal is projecting a further growth in capacity utilization to 7,000 TEUs this year from.

He explained that they have put in place conducive environment for port businesses to thrive, especially since the port area is no longer conducive for smooth port operations.

According to him, “We are working at making Zenith a preferred destination for shippers especially with the traffic situation in and around the port town of Apapa. We have also acquired the relevant cargo handling equipment to make our operations efficient and effective.”

The Terminal Manager, Polycarp Uguchukwu, also told Vanguard that the 1,000 capacity facility has two fork-lifts, two Kamal cranes and a fleet of trucks for those who want transfer from the port handled by Zenith or want to engage it in moving the boxes to their preferred destination.

The Terminal Manager said that the facility which commenced operation three years ago is also Nigeria Customs Integrated System 2, NAICI 2 (the new Customs e-platform for processing of document) compliant.