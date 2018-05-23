Poilce track abductors of Zamfara commissioner’s wife, 3 kids, 3 relatives

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

Gunmen, in the early hours yesterday, abducted the wife, three children and three relatives, of Zamfara State Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Bore, at Gurbin Bore village, Zurmi Local Government Area, at 1:30a.m.

The commissioner, who confirmed the attack to newsmen in Gusau, said: “They have not yet demanded for any ransom from us. In fact, we have not discussed anything with them. But we have reported the matter to security agencies.”

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has assured that the abductors will soon be fished out, noting that internal mechanisms have been put in place to rescue them.

Ebrimson told Vanguard on phone that the incident happened in a border village between Niger and Kastina states and that all the Police formations are on ground to track the abductors.

His words: “We are combing all the nooks and crannies for the bandits with a crack rescue team of policemen. We have fought these marauding bandits to a standstill and they now changed tactics and style.

“What they have done is to engage in high-profile kidnapping. We have put all the internal mechanism in place and I assure you that very soon, we will definitely round them up and rescue the victims. I assure you that we are on top of the situation.”