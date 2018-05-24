Zambia coach quits, set to join South African club

Wedson Nyirenda quit as Zambia coach Thursday, apparently so that he can join South African top-flight club Baroka.

“FAZ (Football Association of Zambia) wishes to announce the resignation of Wedson Nyirenda as head coach of Zambia with immediate effect,” a statement from the national body said.

A Baroka official confirmed to reporters that the club based in northern city Polokwane had held talks with Nyirenda this week and negotiations were continuing.

The 52-year-old former Zambia striker delivered mixed results as national coach since succeeding George Lwandamina in 2016.

He took his country to the regional Cosafa Cup final in South Africa last year and the African Nations Championship (Chan) quarter-finals in Morocco this year.

But 2012 African champions Zambia suffered a stunning home defeat by Mozambique in the opening round of 2019 Cup of Nations qualifying under his watch.

Star-less Baroka narrowly avoided relegation from the South African Premiership last season after being the early leaders.

Beston Chambeshi has been named caretaker Zambia coach with his first assignment a Cosafa Cup quarter-final against Namibia in South Africa on June 2.

AFP