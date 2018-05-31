WorldClass Foundation to hire lawyers for PH Prison inmates

By Onozure Dania

No fewer than 50 inmates of the Port Harcourt maximum prison, Rivers State, who are awaiting trial for over three to five years have been assured by a non- profit organisation, WorldClass Foundation, WCF, of legal representation.

The WorldClass Foundation, WCF, is run by undergraduates from the Faculty of Law, in Rivers State University, who had taken it upon themselves to touch lives and give people a sense of belonging through their various programmes.

During the visit to the prison, the president of the foundation, Richman Peres, said there were some inmates who have been wrongly accused and are in prison for an offence they knew nothing about.

He said that the visit by the foundation to the prison was to give hope to the inmates even as some of them will be released.

Noting that the visit was their second, he said that he has seen the conditions in which the inmates live in the prison, adding that no well meaning individual wouldn’t be moved to do something about it.