World Cup 2018 factbox: South Korea

Factfs on South Korea, who play in World Cup Group F:

Country: South Korea



Honours: Asian Cup winners 1956, 1960

Past World Cup performance: 10th participation. Best result: Fourth in 2002

FIFA ranking: 61st

Main clubs: FC Seoul, Jeonbuk Motors, Suwon Bluewings

Nicknames: Taeguk Warriors, The Reds

How they qualified: Second behind Iran in Asian Group A

Friendly matches scheduled before World Cup:

May 28 Won 2-0 v Honduras (Daegu)

June 1 v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Jeonju)

June 7 v Bolivia (Innsbruck)

June 11 v Senegal (Grodig)

Provisonal World Cup squad (to be cut to 23 by June 4):

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande/CHN), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo/JPN), Jung Seung-hyun (Sagan Tosu/JPN), Yun Yong-sun (Seongnam FC), Kwon Kyung-won (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City/ENG), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-cheol (Augsburg/GER), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona/ITA), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United), Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace/ENG)

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)