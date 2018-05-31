Woman loses marriage for starving husband of sex

Ibadan – Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Thursday dissolved an 11 year-old marriage between one Nurudeen Akinpelu and Folake over sexual starvation and promiscuity.

Odunade granted custody of the two children produced by the union to the husband, Nurudeen and urged Folake to avoid further problems with the plaintiff.

“If Folake is interested in seeing any of the children, she should approach the court at anytime,” Odunade said.

The plaintiff, an Arabic teacher said that his spouse had cultivated the habit of starving him of sex.

“My lord, I am completely frustrated with this horrible experiences Folake had made me undergo over the past 11 years of our union.

“I discovered that after we had our two children, she started exhibiting strange behaviors such as regularly starving me of sex.

“Whenever I ask her for this conjugal rite, Folake pushes me away, telling me to look elsewhere to satisfy my sexual urge.

“I kept my calm until one day, when I saw a sheet of paper in her bag she just got from a medical centre stating when the family planning she did will be expire.

“I decided to keep watching until not too long after I came across another sheet of paper reminding her of the date to commence another family planning method.

“My lord, I became mad and wanted to do something dangerous to her.

“How can a housewife who has not been having sexual intercourse be doing family planning on regular basis.

“She stole my children one day and it took me one and a half years to locate them.

“I had to report her at the nearest police station where the children were handed back to me,’’ Nurudeen explained.

However, the respondent who agreed to the divorce, could not deny most of the allegations leveled against her.

Folake told the court that she was only visiting miracle centres on mountains.

“Nurudeen has not been taking good care of me and the children.

“He is fond of beating me whenever there is any misunderstanding between us,” Folake stated. (NAN)