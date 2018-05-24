Woman escapes lynching over kidnap attempt

By Esther Onyegbula

Policemen attached to the Ketu Division of the Lagos State Command, Tuesday, rescued a woman, who was at the verge of being lynched for attempting to kidnap a two-year-old child in Mile 12 area.

The incident, as gathered, occurred at about 2.30p.m., at the popular Mile 12 Yam Market.

Eyewitnesses said the rescued child identified as Hamudatu Matimu, apparently strayed from her mother’s shop.

Apprehension set in when her mother could not find her and conducted a search around.

According to the toddler’s mother, Mrs. Bintu Mazaudu, who lives within Mile 12: “We were told that she was seen with an unidentified woman.

“We saw her and raised the alarm. Some people caught up with the stranger and asked where she was taking the child to, but she could not give any good reason.

“She only gave her name as Elizabeth Ibezim of 15 Bob Street, Alapere.”