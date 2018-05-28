Woman, 38, beats teenage housekeeper to a pulp, released on bail

A 38-year-old trader, Iyabo Lawal, who allegedly beat her teenage housemaid to a pulp, was on Monday hauled up before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Lawal, who resides at 91, Olonade St., by Alagomeji Bus Stop, Yaba, Lagos, is facing a charge of assault occasioning harm.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, said the woman beat her housekeeper, 13-year-old Kehinde Loclat and inflicted serious injuries on her legs.

Emuerhi told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 11 at her residence in Yaba, Lagos.

He said a report had reached the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) through a complaint via social media about the victim being physically assaulted by the accused.

“The victim was brought to Lagos from Cotonou, Republic of Benin to work as a housemaid at the accused’ s house.

“Lawal usually beat the housekeeper and inflict injuries on her whenever she does something wrong in the house.

“The woman again beat her up to a pulp and inflicted injuries on her for not waking up on time to do house chores,’’ Emuerhi said.

According to him, the accused was, however, arrested by the Police following a tip-off.

The offence contravened Sections 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, granted the woman N20, 000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum, who should be gainfully employed.

She also said the sureties must be property owners in Lagos State with an evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

Amzat adjourned the case until July 3 for hearing. (NAN)