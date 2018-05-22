Wife laces husband’s food with rat poison

A Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna, on Tuesday, dissolved the marriage between Sirajo Abdullahi and Nazira Ahmad over alleged wife’s lacing of the husband’s food with rat poison.

The wife brought the case before the court on May 2, and accused the husband of assault and failing in his matrimonial duties.

On his part, the husband accused the wife of having extra marital affairs and attempting to kill him.

When the case was first mentioned on May 2, the judge had directed the guardians of the couple to appear before it this Tuesday.

At the resumed hearing, the judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal, dissolved the marriage after listening to the two guardians, saying it was clear that the couple could no longer live together in peace.

Earlier, Malam Lawal Usman, guardian to the husband, had informed the court that elders had intervened several times over one problem or the other involving the couple, but without positive result.

“Since it has reached the stage of food poisoning and suspicion, I think it is better they part ways,” he said.

Also, the complainant’s guardian, Malam Usman Ahmad agreed that the court should separate the union.

The Judge, therefore, ordered the couple to go their separate ways, stressing that marriage is not a do or die affair.

“Since your wife is no longer interested in you and you confirmed that she had poisoned your food, your guardians have unanimously agreed for the dissolution of your marriage.