We do not require Police report to treat gunshot victims – Reddington Hospital

The Reddington Hospital Group, Lagos, has made it clear that it does not demand police report or any other report before attending to gunshot victims in any of its hospitals capable of handling such cases.

In a press statement released in Lagos, The Group Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Olatunde Lalude, said the Reddington Hospital was established primarily to save life and provide health to those in need and it would be against the objectives of the founders to reject any patient except where the hospital feels that such a case would be better handled elsewhere and would be appropriately referred.

Dr. Lalude said this press statement became necessary because of news reports that a gunshot victim was rejected at its Ikeja branch. While commiserating with family of the deceased, Lalude said investigation carried out by the hospital showed that the victim could not be attended to because the branch does not have the capacity in terms of personnel and equipment to attend to such a case.

According to the statement, “the doctor directed the driver to take them to LASUTH which has both an intensive care and a cardiothoracic unit. Critically at that time of day (after 2 AM in the morning) LASUTH is approximately five minutes drive away from the Reddington hospital. It would have endangered his life further if an attempt had been made to delay things by taking him into the Reddington hospital for stabilisation.

Given the need for urgent treatment, the decision might have been different if there was no suitable alternative unit close by. However, it is unlikely that the outcome would have been any different.