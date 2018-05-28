Visionscape a ghost not known to us — Lagos Speaker

By Ebun Sessou

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, Monday, said Visionscape Sanitation Solution, introduced by the state government, was a ghost as far as the state House of Assembly was concerned.

Obasa spoke while responding to questions raised by one of the stakeholders at the 3rd edition of Lagos State House of Assembly media and civil society organizations parley.

According to him, “there are heaps of refuse all over the state and we are worried by this on a daily basis. Visionscape is a ghost and we are not bound to embrace it. We will say no where it is necessary and where we are to say yes, we will say so in multiple.”

He lamented that the way heaps of refuse are scattered all over the streets and major roads across the city, could lead to outbreak of epidemic among residents.

Reacting, Visionscape’s Group Head, Communications, Ms Motunrayo Ellias, in a statement said: “The company is not aware of any formal communication or announcement made concerning our contract with Lagos State Government.

“Visionscape continues to focus on our infrastructure remit which is a top priority in the environmental remediation plans of the state.

“Backbone infrastructure is essential to building significant capacity in the effective management of waste beyond disposal and delivering on that for the people of Lagos is our primary focus.

“Visionscape will continue to keep all stakeholders informed of further developments should the need arise.”

The bill

It will be recalled that in February 2017, the House passed the executive bill, which has 251 sections entitled, “A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Management, Protection and Sustainable Development of the Environment in Lagos State and for other Connected Purposes” into law.