Vanguard Media launches Vanguard Conferences

Vanguard Media Ltd., publishers of Vanguard newspapers, in line with its current effort at refreshing and repositioning the brand as a forward-thinking and an upwardly mobile thought leadership newspaper in the corporate and economy space, is pleased to announce an addition to its information and knowledge offerings— THE VANGUARD CONFERENCES.

Vanguard Conferences, as part of a companywide business model innovation and transformation, will complement the existing core newspaper services with deeper content from subject matter experts that would be involved in this new service.

It would be extending the initial deliverables under The Vanguard Economic Discourse, which began in 2017.

In the coming months, Vanguard Conferences will be hosting live media events by bringing together industry and business thought leaders, policy executives and regulatory authorities, change agents and decision makers drawn from private and public sectors of the economy, civil societies, development partners and donor agencies, to dialogue, discuss and deepen meaningful conversations around topical issues focused on the economy, business, government and society at large.

Rolling out this new service, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Media Ltd., Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of Vanguard Conferences & Events under a strategic joint venture partnership with Thinknology, our content partner.

“With our goodwill and strong brand reputation, we will leverage our networks and provide our target audiences, brands, marketers, advertisers and sponsors the opportunity to better express themselves through our market leading events across industry sectors of the economy.

“Not only will it afford our mass affluent target audiences the opportunity to learn and network at the events, it will allow us deepen relationship and engagement with existing and potential marketers, advertisers and sponsors as they seek to get more value for their monies and maximise returns from commercial partnerships.”

In the same vein, Founder, The Economic Forum Series and CEO, Thinknology Group, a strategy consulting company, Jude Ndu, said: “We are particularly delighted to be consulting for Vanguard Newspaper and also as co-creator and partners of the Vanguard Conferences & Events.

“We have events scheduled for the rest of the year and over the coming days we will be announcing our calendar.”

For further information on Vanguard Conferences & Events, The Economic Forum Series and upcoming events, send email to judendustar@gmail.com or call 08034187233.