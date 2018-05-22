Use your numerical advantage to re-elect Okowa, Ijaw women urged

By Onozure Dania

Convener of Ijaw Women Support Group for Okowa, IWSGO and Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Political Matters, Mr Arede Edeinmene, has urged women from the ijaw speaking local government areas of the state to use their numerical advantage to re-elect Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019.

Edeinmene, speaking at an IWSGO meeting in Warri, Delta State, advised the women not to toy with their votes as their block vote matters a lot for the re-election of Okowa, to enable him complete his developmental strides in Ijawland.

He enjoined the women to be emissaries of Okowa’s message by continuously seeking support and encourage other women who show political apathy to be actively involved during elections to select their leaders.

Mrs Ebikefe Bello, Secretary, IWSGO, at the meeting, said that the group would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that women of Ijaw nation in Delta give 95 percent of their vote to Okowa and all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidates.