Urhoghide assures on continued meaningful representation

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, has affirmed his commitment to the ideals and values of meaningful representation in the National Assembly.

He said that the recent attack on him at the Benin Airport on his way from Abuja by suspected thugs of All Progressives Congress, APC, following his motion on the floor of the Senate on the controversial $496 million paid for the purchase of fighter aircraft from the United States by President Muhammadu Buhari, has further emboldened him to pursue the tenets of diligence, honesty, constitionalism and altruism for which he has been known.

Senator Urhoghide, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, Edo State, said: “The Public Accounts Committee of the Senate is the only committee established by the Nigerian Constitution. Therefore, as the chairman of the committee, I have the onerous responsibility of enhancing due process and ensuring that the Federal Government and their agencies are held accountable for funds made available to them.”