There is urgent need to restructure, re-configure Nigeria – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has said that there is urgent need to restructure and re-configure the country in a way that would suite all sections in Nigeria.



He spoke at the Second Chinua Achebe International Conference at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Wednesday.

Soyinka, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Pat Asadu were honoured at the event where the Nobel Laureate, was given a “Life Achievement Award.”

Chairman of the event and former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, said the leaders of the South West, South South and Middle Belt would meet in the Middle Belt before organising a mass rally in Lagos, where they would announce a party they would vote for to ensure the restructuring of the country.

More details soon