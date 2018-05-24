UPDATED : Police/Shekarau supporters clash in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO- Pandemonium broke out at the premises of federal high court, Kano Thursday following clash between security agents and hundreds of youths believed to be supporters of former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

The Thursday clash at the court premises in Kano was second in a row after a violent encounter with the police 24 hours earlier following botched attempt to frustrate effort by EFCC to detain Shekarau ahead of today’s court sitting.

Shekarau, a former minister of education, who hold the revered title of Sardaunan Kano was arraigned at the court by the Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC) over allegations of conspiracy and money laundering.

Trouble started when thousands of Shekarau supporters celebrating the decision of the court to grant bail to their political icon, crossed the red line which subsequently forced heavily armed security guards to apply minimum force to keep the peace.

In the ensuing melee Thursday , scores were injured which included a prominent female politician, Hajiya Yahanasu Yahaya on a day both lawyers and Journalists appreciated the benefits of physical fitness.

However, normalcy has since been restored to the general area of the ever busy Gyadi Gyadi Court road as commercial activities have picked up.

As at the time of going to press, the police are yet to make available number of arrest, casualties and fatality.

In the meantime, a federal High Court sitting in Kano has granted bail to the former Kano State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Ambassador Aminu Wali and Engineer Mansur Ahmed in the sum of N100million each.