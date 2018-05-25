Unusual Empire: #BBNaija’s Alex launches YouTube Channel

Abuja – Alex Asogwa, 3rd Runner-up BBNaija `Double Wahala’’ known for her dancing and writing skills, has launched her YouTube channel “Alex Unusual Empire.’’

Alex, 22, who is determined to keep her fans entertained, has also released a teaser on the channel.

In the video, the ex-housemate and Television personality preaches positivity., saying: “Peace and positivity is my priority”

“It is okay to be different… The sun is alone and it still shines. I stand for what I beleive. Life is a journey and I choose not to rush mine.”

“Everyone is special. The world has a lot of people but there is something unique about every single person.

“I accept Alexandra Asogwa especially because she is unusual. There can never be another me.”

`I’m building a house where the floor is made of strength, the walls crafted of ambition, the roof, a masterpiece of forgiveness.

“I am building Alex Unusual Empire.” (NAN)