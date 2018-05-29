When UNN honoured Soyinka

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu— Chinua Achebe’s second international seminar: How Wole Soyinka left his heart behind at UNN.

There was excitement at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, last week, following news that Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, was on campus for the Second Professor Chinua Achebe International Conference in the university. The theme of the conference was Wole Soyinka and the Literature of Commitment.

Soyinka who also received a Life Achievement Award from the Institute of African Studies, UNN, alongside Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the member representing Nsukka /Igboeze South Local Governments at the National Assembly, Dr. Pat Asadu.

As news spread like wildfire that the professor of English Language and Literature was on campus, hundreds of students, irrespective of courses of study, raced to the Princess Alexandria Auditorium, PAA, where the conference took place, to catch a glimpse of him. Most of the excited students had a field day making videos and taking photographs of Soyinka throughout the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Soyinka who appeared emotional about the high turnout of students who wanted to catch a glimpse of him, said: “I wish to thank you very much for welcoming me with this level of enthusiasm and human rapport. I was saying earlier this morning that I am a part of this institution, UNN.

“I am so thrilled that this campus has been kept as green. In many places, it is the bulldozers that dictate the architecture but here obviously it is nature. This campus has blended into nature and this is what delights my heart whenever I travel out…”

Soyinka further spoke of the urgent need to restructure and re-configure the country in a way that would suit all sections in Nigeria,” before departing the hall to attend another function in neighbouring Benue State.

“I must apologise because I have to take my leave early. There was a clash of events and I have to attend another event in Makurdi. The people from Makurdi are here to wage war against this university if I don’t disappear into their vehicle as early as they want. But they understand perfectly how the mix up took place and they have forgiven. Even though I am going with them, I am still leaving my heart behind. I look forward to returning someday,” he added.

Before Soyinka’s comments on the ongoing debate on restructuring of the country, another academic, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, had said at same venue that Nigeria’s political troubles cannot end until lawmakers in the country begin to operate on part-time basis. Okonkwo, a Russian-trained political scientist and business magnate, made the prescription while delivering a lecture entitled: The Value of Diversity: Restructuring to Save Nigeria.