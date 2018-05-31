llorin mourns High Chief, Balogun Ajikobi

Ilorin – The llorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (lEDPU) has described the demise of one of the High Chiefs in the llorin Emirate, the Balogun Ajikobi, Alhaji lssa Jimoh, as a great loss to the emirate.



Jimoh, who was the 11th Balogun Ajikobi, died on Wednesday at the age of 72 during a brief illness.

The lEDPU, in a condolence message signed by the union’s National President, Amb. Sheikh Usman AbdulAzeez in llorin on Thursday, said the death of the septuagenarian had created a vacuum in the emirate traditional council.

AbdulAzeez described the late High Chief as loyal, articulate and visionary traditional chief who was always passionate about the development of the Ilorin Emirate and humanity at large.

The union commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, close associates of the late Balogun and immediate member’s of his family as well as the people of the llorin emirate.

The lEDPU similarly commiserated with other three high chiefs in the Emirate, the Council of Ulamas and other prominent lslamic clerics over the demise of Jimoh.

AbdulAzeez prayed God to grant the late Balogun eternal rest and give the people of the emirate the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)